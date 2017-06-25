Calgary's Syrian Refugee Support Group moving out of donated warehouse

When Sam Nammoura and Saima Jamal met, their goal was to help one Syrian refugee family settle in Calgary.



Little did they know that their act of kindness would snowball into an organization of hundreds of volunteers that would help hundreds more families and thousands of new and low-income Calgarians.

Nammoura said he firmly believes creating the Syrian Refugee Support Group with Jamal—a journey Metro has covered since it’s inception—is his mission in life.

“I never thought, not even 1 per cent, that this would happen,” said Nammoura. “I couldn’t know I would have that much impact. It’s truly made me rediscover my Canadianism.”



Jamal echoed the sentiment. She said not in her wildest dreams did she think things would turn out as they have.

“In the process of creating and working with the Syrian Refugee Support Group it has completely changed us. We’ve tackled so many different issues and problems,” she said. “We’re better human beings and this work has filled the gaps in our own hearts and lives.”

Six months ago the SRSG moved into a warehouse which was donated free of charge by local philanthropist Brett Wilson after the group outgrew their original space.

Now, the SRSG is moving out of their warehouse as they’ve been able to equip most of the Syrian refugees—as well as refugees from Pakistan, Africa and Afghanistan (to name a few) and many low income Calgarians with household items and clothing.

“We’ve been able to help refugees from every corner of the world,” said Jamal. “The warehouse and Syrian Refugee Support group have acted as a bridge for interfaith work in our city.”

The SRSG will keep one small bay of the warehouse from Wilson on a month-to-month basis as a community hub for Syrian refugee youth, as volunteers continue to work with them on English and employment.

Nammoura said now that the refugees are mostly settled in the city in terms of housing, families are turning their focus to giving back to the country that took them in when they needed a safe place to land.