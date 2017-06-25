Choppers for Charity raises over $150,000 for Alberta Children's Hospital

It started with a roar and ended with a $155,000 cheque for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

More than 50 motorcycles rumbled down the city’s streets on Saturday as part of the annual ECL Choppers for Charity with money raised going to the Rotary Flames House, which is Alberta’s first pediatric hospice providing children with serious illness palliative care.

Along with palliative care for children with life-limiting illnesses, the centre also provides respite care, which is short-term temporary relief for families of children with complex illnesses, according to Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation president and CEO Saifa Koonar.

“Respite care provides children the chance to stay at Rotary Flames House and received the specialized medical attention that they need, along with all of the love they’re used to,” she said.

“It gives parents a much-needed short break to rest and recharge, along with the chance to focus on other children or even get a full night’s sleep. Respite care is vital.”

The bikers and their passengers arrived at the Rotary Flames House carrying the cheque along with some teddy bears that put smiles on the faces of all who were there.