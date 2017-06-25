Counter-protestors outnumber Calgary anti-Muslim group

Calgary police formed a protective ring around a small group of protesters, as several hundred counter-protesters tried to drown them out at Calgary City Hall.

About thirty members and supporters of The World Coalition Against Islam (WCAI) stood around on the steps of Municipal Plaza, shouting into a megaphone Sunday afternoon.

“We are the silent majority in our country right here,” said one of the speakers for WCAI. “It is our property. It is our country and we will take it back. This is ours by birthright. European settlers did not die for nothing.”

Most of the protesters wore red and waved Canadian flags. Many had ‘Make America Great Again’ hats.

Nobody for WCAI would speak on the record except the group’s leader, Joey DeLuca.

““You can see who the real fascists are over there,” he said, gesturing to the masked anti-fascists standing amongst the the counter-protesters. “They’re acting all aggressive. We’re trying to have a peaceful protest. That’s all I’m going to comment on.”

Some in the counter protest hurled insults and swore at the WCAI supporters, but the vast majority stood quietly and held signs that read messages like, “I Love My Muslim Brothers and Sisters,” and “Hate Is Not Welcome Here.”

Jacinta Prodaniuk said she wanted to come out and show her displeasure at the thought of an anti-Muslim, anti-immigration rally.

“I find it quite hypocritical considering we’re a nation built on immigrants. It’s wrong to deny rights for people coming into the country for a new generation.”