New Calgary rideshare service will cater to women

There’s a new rideshare company in town, but this one has a twist.

Pink Car Service is launching in Calgary on Tuesday as another transportation option and will specifically cater to females, seniors and people with disabilities, according to company owner Brooke Garcia, who saw an opportunity for a niche service in what is normally a male-dominated industry.

“We put a huge focus on safety, security and service and we felt there was a major need in the industry for safe and reliable options for females and the vulnerable sector,” Garcia said. “This is the right time and people like to have options, people like to have alternatives and people like to see competition in the market.”

Garcia says many people were asking for this kind of service in the city and she says the feedback has been positive.

Kylee Savannah, 25, welcomes this new service as she often takes long cab rides home alone after a night out with friends She says she’s been in more than one uncomfortable situation, with one male driver even once suggesting she “could use the exercise” of walking home.

“I just find that I often catch drivers staring at my chest while I’m paying for the cab or making inappropriate comments and it makes me uncomfortable,” she said.