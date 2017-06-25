Police searching for victim in downtown Calgary shooting
CPS has a person of interest in custody and witnesses are cooperating
Calgary police are interviewing a person of interest in relation to a shooting downtown but are still searching for the victim.
Police were called to the area of 10th Ave and 10 St. S.W around 1 a.m. Sunday morning for reports of gunshots, according to Acting Insp. Bruce Brown.
“We received reports of someone hearing gunshots and units in the area confirmed shots occurred. We haven’t identified a victim yet but there was a suspect taken into custody at the scene,” he said.
Police are on the hunt for the victim and say witnesses at the scene have been cooperative.
