Police searching for victim in downtown Calgary shooting

CPS has a person of interest in custody and witnesses are cooperating

Police have a person of interest in custody, but have yet to find the victim.

Calgary police are interviewing a person of interest in relation to a shooting downtown but are still searching for the victim.

Police were called to the area of 10th Ave and 10 St. S.W around 1 a.m. Sunday morning for reports of gunshots, according to Acting Insp. Bruce Brown.

“We received reports of someone hearing gunshots and units in the area confirmed shots occurred. We haven’t identified a victim yet but there was a suspect taken into custody at the scene,” he said.

Police are on the hunt for the victim and say witnesses at the scene have been cooperative. 

