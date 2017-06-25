Rotary Club struggling to sell Stampede Parade seating

Looking for some prime seats for the Calary Stampede Parade? The Calgary West Roatary Club may have just the ticket.



For the past four years, the club has sold tickets to bleacher seating along 9 Ave SW.

More than just seats, the cost of the ticket includes breakfast, bottled water, access to toilets and live music.



However this year, the club still has about 300 tickets, which are usually sold out before the end of May.

“A couple of companies that have bought volume tickets for their employees and clients were unable to do so this year,” said rotarian Robyn Braley.

He said the stands are usually filled with people from around the world, often with people who have never been to the Stampede.

“We make sure that first experience is a great one.”

The money raised from ticket sales is an important part of the club’s outreach, which helps people both at home and abroad. Braley noted that in the past year, the Calgary West Roatary Club has helped people build homes in Mexico, installed clean water systems in Honduras, assisted the Calgary Food Bank and funded local youth leadership programs, among other things.