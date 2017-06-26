Charges laid in alleged child sex assault at Calgary dayhome

Calgary police have charged a man at a northwest Calgary dayhome after allegations of sex offences against a three-year-old girl.

Police said that in February 2017 they were notified by the family of a three-year-old girl who said she was inappropriately touched while at a Citadel dayhome.

The accused, a man who lives in the home but isn’t the primary caregiver, is alleged to have had sexual contact with the girl when they were alone, police said.

The dayhome’s operator is known to the man and is cooperating with the police investigation.

Police have contacted parents of other children attending the dayhome.

DNA samples were also submitted for testing, and police say that contributed to the length of the investigation.

Gary Francis Hachey, 51, is charged with sexual interference and sexual assault with a child.