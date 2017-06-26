Calgary Green Line alignment approved by council

As promised, Coun. Shane Keating arrived to Monday’s council meeting, not with bells on, but in a fully green outfit, as years of work came down to a single vote: is the Green Line plan a go?

On the table were fruits of the vision for all 46 kilometres and 28 stations, stretching all the way from north to south and through the city’s core.

Ultimately, councillors voted in favour of the plans, but there was still some trepidation. Concerns were around where the first stage of the project landed, others were concerned about the financing.

“There’s no doubt the benefits of the city will be realized for a long time to come,” said Keating. “They were the right decisions at the right time.”

But one of the biggest question marks remains how much the province will contribute, if any. The city has promised $1.5 billion over 30 years and the federal government is kicking in $1.5 billion over 11 years – but transportation boss Mac Logan said without the province Calgary may have to redraw plans for the Green Line. Mayor Naheed Nenshi agreed.

“If the province does not come to the table I can’t see how we would build this in the currently proposed form,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi. “We’d have to radically rethink the project.”

He hasn’t had any conversations with the province about them disliking the Green Line project. Since council voted in favour of the Stage 1 budget, he’s sent a letter to Premier Rachel Notley and Transportation Minister Brian Mason. And he’s since had the opportunity to speak to Mason a couple of times.

“They are very positive about it; they see the benefits of the Green Line,” said Nenshi.

Keating said getting the province on board is the next big hurdle, and the decisions council made on Monday are pieces the province has asked for before they make a funding commitment.

Coun. Joe Magliocca had issues with the $800 million price tag to build downtown to 16 Ave North. He said doing the math in conjunction with ridership numbers it’s at about $72,000 per rider. He wants to see the train go farther north to the new communities

“If we go from Beddington all the way to downtown we can increase that to about $40,000 to $44,000 per rider…I don’t understand their vision, where they’re coming from,” said Magliocca.