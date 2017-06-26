Mayor Naheed Nenshi's exclusive fundraiser draws criticism from Calgary councillors

Whispers of an exclusive luncheon with promises of a moment alone in Mayor Naheed Nenshi’s company have his colleagues shaking their heads.

“It doesn’t look good,” said Coun. Sean Chu. “It’s buying influence to me.”

But on Monday, the mayor’s office would not confirm the details of the lunch, stating it was a privately-organized event by a campaign supporter. According to his staff, the $5,000 donation was just a recommendation.

Kasian Architecture, whose senior principal Bill Chomik happens to be chair of the city’s subdivision and development appeal board, is hosting it. When Metro called for more details about the much-talked about luncheon, a staff member at Kasian said she didn’t have details on hand but would pass on a message to the event’s organizers.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi has long been a proponent of campaign finance reform. On one of his previous election websites, which has since been changed or removed, the mayor promised to place a cap on campaign expenditures based on city population, disclose all donors on Nomination Day (Sept. 18) and regularly thereafter and donate any campaign surplus – aside from ongoing campaign-related expenses – to the City of Calgary or charity.

And although Chu conceded that $5,000 is within the legal donation amount, he pointed out that Ed Stelmach cancelled his own fundraiser with promises of exclusive time for such an amount back in 2007.

“The perception looks really bad,” said Chu. “As for me, people can call me, email me, I publish my number all the time…you don’t have to pay $5,000.”

Chu wasn’t the only councillor to suggest the mayor was capitalizing on his packed schedule to offer one-on-one access.

“I have intimate discussions with people all the time and it doesn’t cost them anything,” said Coun. Andre Chabot. “The fact that he’s suggested a number as high as $5,000 – maybe he’s a little short on funds.”

Chabot said he never turns down a meeting and that time with him could mean a month's wait, but he’s heard it’s very challenging to meet with the mayor.

Coun, Joe Magliocca said a similar move didn’t paint the Liberal government in a good light.