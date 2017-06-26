Food truck park plan for downtown Calgary falls through

We lost Matthew Worona to Kelowna.



Those were the words of frustrated Ward 8 Councillor Evan Woolley, who says the city lost a brilliant mind to another city because of what you could call “slow bureaucracy.”

Worona spearheaded the city’s first food truck park planned to open in the spring but the project hit some snags as it neared fruition that would have delayed the park for at least a year due to construction next to the proposed site at Century Gardens Park. It’s since been learned that the construction won’t take place until September.



“Matthew Worona came to Calgary from Toronto with a great idea and while it wasn’t a ‘no’, it was a long process with a lot of dragging. Now we lost Mathew Worona to Kelowna because he got another opportunity somewhere else,” Woolley says, adding that Worona also worked for the Bankview Community Association part-time.

“Here is the overarching challenge; sometimes when people have great ideas, the city of Calgary can be slow to respond. When people come with ideas we should be taking them and running with them but sometimes the process just takes too long.”

Worona says he was often exasperated with the process that started last August, often receiving different answers from multiple people before ultimately learning from the landowner – not the city – that he wouldn’t be able to use the land.

“It’s unfortunate because everything was lined up and everyone was on board including the landowners; a lot of people came to the table for this but one important factor just didn’t line up,” Worona says, adding he had to accept a job in Kelowna after the project fell through.

Worona doesn’t blame anyone for the project’s delay, and neither does Woolley - but the inner city councillor believes it should be easier for entrepreneurs to follow their ideas through.

“It’s not about throwing people under the bus or laying blame but it’s about looking very closely at how the city engages people who come to us with ideas. We need to have a place for the Matt Woronas of the world to grow their ideas.”

Worona hopes the next person that comes along with an idea will find an easier time trying to get the right answers from the right people.