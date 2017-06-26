Mom, son rescued from Bow River by CPS Marine Unit

Lifejackets likely saved a woman and her 10-year-old son who were rescued clinging to the boom chain on the Bow River Sunday evening.

According to the Calgary police, their marine unit discovered an overturned raft on the Bow River around 5:45 p.m. Sunday and nearby they found a mom and her son hanging on to the chain in the Harvie Passage.



After several attempts to reach the pair, the mom yelled that she couldn’t hold on any longer. Officers then took immediate action to lodge the boat against the boom and were able to retrieve them.

Two other family members had made it safely to shore.

Police say the family was trying to get to the shore with their boat when it was overpowered by the winds, pushing them back into the main channel, resulting in the boat hitting and being flipped by the boom.

“Had the family not been wearing lifejackets, this would have had a tragic outcome. There is no doubt the lives of this family were saved by wearing properly fitting lifejackets,” said Calgary police Insp. Ryan Ayliffe.

“I am also incredibly proud of our Marine Unit members for their quick thinking that lead to the successful rescue of this family.”