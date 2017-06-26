MRU will allow students to go by preferred names

What’s in a name?

Not just an issue of Montague or Capulet, Mount Royal University is ensuring that students’ choice in name and identity is reflected and respected throughout the institution.

As of Monday, students are able to log on and change their first name in the post-secondary’s system so that when it appears for ID cards, email accounts and class lists it will be their choice instead of the legal letter of their name.

“We think this goes a long ways to promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that will put students in a position where they don’t have to disclose information they don’t want to,” said Phil Warsaba, associate vice-president, enrolment management and registrar at Mount Royal University.

One of the reasons the school is making this move would be to stop transitioning students from being misgendered or outed. Other reasons are simply to clean up hard-to-pronounce names, or help international students Anglicize their identity without legally changing their names.

“We’ve been talking about this for probably a couple of years now, we’ve had a lot of inquiries from students,” said Students’ Association President Shifrah Gadamsetti. “This is just one small step moving toward a better inclusive and more diverse environment within our student body.”

Warsaba said the process has taken the school more than a year to finalize and behind the scenes isn’t as simple as one might think. The next phase in the plan will see all names, even those of faculty and staff, changeable to individual preference.

“We want to make them as comfortable as possible,” Warsaba said. “Our first priority at the institution is always students.”

According to Warsaba they’re the first school in Calgary to make the move, but are behind some other institutions across Canada and the United States making the switch toward inclusion.

But that doesn’t mean you can pick any old name, especially if it’s an Ivana Tinkle. Warsaba said they’ve put in guidelines to explain students what parameters for preferred names are.