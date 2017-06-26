Penn West name change approved; company plans growth with controlled spending

CALGARY — A renamed Penn West Petroleum (TSX:PWT) plans to pursue modest growth over the next three years with spending budgets tightly tied to the price of oil and gas.

Shareholders voted 92 per cent in favour of a resolution Monday to change Penn West's name to Obsidian Energy.

Dave French, CEO of the company since October, says the company chose the name because obsidian is a naturally occurring volcanic glass that can be "sharpened and honed."

Over the past four years, Penn West has survived high debt levels and an accounting scandal that resulted in class-action lawsuits by investors that were settled last year.

Asset sales allowed it to reduce its net debt to $384 million as of March 31 this year compared with almost $3 billion at the end of 2013, while sharpening its focus to four key production areas from more than 30.