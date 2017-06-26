Police arrest man for shooting outside Calgary nightclub

Calgary Police are now saying nobody was injured when shots were fired outside a Calgary nightclub early Sunday morning.

According to police, four women got into a car outside a nightclub in the 1100 block of 10 Avenue SW around 1 a.m. Sunday.

They exchanged words with a group of people in a parking lot as they got into their car. One man allegedly fired a shot at the car before fleeing the scene.

The bullet was found lodged in the front passenger seat.

An on-duty CPS Tactical Unit member was on the scene and witnessed the exchange. He caught the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident.

Officers also recovered a handgun not far from where he was arrested.

Mohamed A-Kadir Abukar, 32, of Calgary, has been charged with one count each of discharge a firearm with intent, discharge firearm – recklessness, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of restricted firearm with ammunition, and four counts of breach of a prohibition order for possession of firearms.

His next court date is scheduled for July 10.