Police arrest man for shooting outside Calgary nightclub
Nobody was injured and the bullet lodged in a car seat, according to CPS
Calgary Police are now saying nobody was injured when shots were fired outside a Calgary nightclub early Sunday morning.
According to police, four women got into a car outside a nightclub in the 1100 block of 10 Avenue SW around 1 a.m. Sunday.
They exchanged words with a group of people in a parking lot as they got into their car. One man allegedly fired a shot at the car before fleeing the scene.
The bullet was found lodged in the front passenger seat.
An on-duty CPS Tactical Unit member was on the scene and witnessed the exchange. He caught the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident.
Officers also recovered a handgun not far from where he was arrested.
Mohamed A-Kadir Abukar, 32, of Calgary, has been charged with one count each of discharge a firearm with intent, discharge firearm – recklessness, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of restricted firearm with ammunition, and four counts of breach of a prohibition order for possession of firearms.
His next court date is scheduled for July 10.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stopppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
