RedBall art project rolls into Calgary

If you heard about the giant inflatable duck in Ottawa and were feeling left out, don’t worry – the City of Calgary has something for you.

All this week, a giant inflatable red ball will be making appearances around the city.

On Monday it was taking up quite a bit of space on the Peace Bridge, drawing smiles from passers-by and inspiring more than a few selfies.

Joseph Wolfslau, who has the job of helping set up the RedBall art installation, said it has been travelling to cities all around the world for about 10 years now.

“Generally it’s interacting with a famous landmark or a piece of architecture,” said Wolfslau.

It was created by Nashville-based artist Kurt Perschke.

Wolfslau said passers-by are welcome to try and interact with the ball, and can even try to move it if they want.

“There was a group of teen girls that managed to push it about a foot. And they had fun,” he said.

Dana Stark and her son Evan Eadie were visiting the Peace Bridge for the first time when they happened upon the ball.

“It’s neat,” said Stark. “It makes you stop and look and have a conversation about it. You don’t expect it at all.”

Sue Visser stopped for a photo with the ball.

“I’ve seen dumber art installations,” she said. “I can appreciate the joy of people watching. I think there’s going to be lots of discussion about how much the ball cost, like every other Calgary art installation.”