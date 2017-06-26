Two AHS employes fired in wake of racist text message scandal

Alberta Health Services has fired two employees accused of sending a text message that contained a racial slur.

An AHS employee had complained in a text message about being yelled at by “a rabid squaw” while delivering a seminar on the Kainai First Nation earlier in June.

The text had been sent to an employee with the Kainai Board of Education by mistake.

On Monday, AHS released statement from president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu.

“Two Alberta Health Services’ (AHS) employees have been terminated as a result of this incident. The terminations are effective immediately.”

She said no further details about who was fired would be released.

“We will take this opportunity to reiterate that this incident is not representative of who AHS is or what AHS stands for,” said Yiu in the statement. “We are a team of individuals with passion, commitment to caring, and above all: respect for those we serve. Albertans of every community are our partners and our neighbours.”

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman expressed her displeasure in a statement released Thursday evening.

"I am angry and disappointed that a public employee would use such hateful and racist language. This is totally unacceptable and there will be consequences," Hoffman said, adding that Chief Roy Fox has agreed to speak to her and Indigenous Relations Minister Richard Feehan about the matter.