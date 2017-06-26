University of Calgary Faculty Association feels unprepared for possible strike

The University of Calgary Faculty Association (TUCFA) are squaring up against the province as this bargaining round has been made more difficult than ever before because of changes to the labour legislation.



Without a transition period, the association that’s now negotiating its next set of contracts also has to set up a strike fund and new rules should their negotiations fail.

In a U of C Gauntlet article last month, Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt was quoted as saying: “This legislation has been coming for a very long time and faculty associations had the responsibility to take appropriate actions to be in a position where they can defend the interests of the members they represent.”



TUCFA president Sandra Hoenle said the minister’s statements make it seem as though the University of Calgary Faculty Association’s issues were their own fault and that they were negligent in their duty to members.

“The big problem was we couldn’t have prepared,” Hoenle said. “There were questions about membership, who would continue to be members, or not, and so on.”

And Hoenle said they’d asked the minister about these issues, because without knowing who their membership was, they weren’t able to go ahead and create a strike fund.

In a letter sent to the minister, Hoenle explains why his statements took them off guard.

“He told us there would be a transition period, and there wasn’t,” Hoenle said. “We were somewhat upset that he was blaming our lack of preparedness on us, when in fact it was the ministry’s actions that caused the issues.”

Schmidt said he wants to have healthy relationships with all faculty associations and he’s planning on reaching out to the University of Calgary Faculty Association to ensure they continue to have a strong working relationship.