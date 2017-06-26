University of Calgary mass shooting drill a success
Screams, shouts and signs of distress didn’t set off alarm bells for students at the University of Calgary – even when shots were fired.
That’s because students and faculty on campus knew: it’s all a drill.
On Monday, the U of C, police, EMS, Calgary Emergency Management Agency, 9-1-1 and the fire department staged an exercise to test the school's emergency planning.
It was a staged mass casualty scenario, this time with a shooter.
There were more than 150 emergency personnel on scene and more than 150 volunteers acting the part to help first responders react to the large-scale emergency.
What began as a tabletop exercise morphed into a full-fledged emergency simulation. The exercise was based on real-life mass casualties.
“Plans are never done, we’ve always got to constantly evolve and refine,” said Bob Maber, director of emergency management at the U of C.
From his standpoint the exercise went really well. The U of C is always running exercises, and this is one of the larger ones they’ve staged.
The preparations are a part of police's efforts to keep the city a safe place to live.
“As we’ve seen recently around the world, large-scale incidents can occur anywhere at any time,” said Deputy Chief Ray Robitaille of the Calgary Police Service in a prepared release. “These kinds of exercises allow us to test how we would work together in complex, mass-casualty incidents to identify any potential gaps and to strengthen our response."
Maber said the exercise helped enhance communications between the U of C and emergency crews, one of the top goals of the test.
“The time to prepare for an emergency isn’t when the emergency happens,” Maber said. “We prepare for all kinds of emergencies.”
