University of Calgary mass shooting drill a success

Screams, shouts and signs of distress didn’t set off alarm bells for students at the University of Calgary – even when shots were fired.

That’s because students and faculty on campus knew: it’s all a drill.

On Monday, the U of C, police, EMS, Calgary Emergency Management Agency, 9-1-1 and the fire department staged an exercise to test the school's emergency planning.

It was a staged mass casualty scenario, this time with a shooter.

There were more than 150 emergency personnel on scene and more than 150 volunteers acting the part to help first responders react to the large-scale emergency.

What began as a tabletop exercise morphed into a full-fledged emergency simulation. The exercise was based on real-life mass casualties.

“Plans are never done, we’ve always got to constantly evolve and refine,” said Bob Maber, director of emergency management at the U of C.

From his standpoint the exercise went really well. The U of C is always running exercises, and this is one of the larger ones they’ve staged.

The preparations are a part of police's efforts to keep the city a safe place to live.

“As we’ve seen recently around the world, large-scale incidents can occur anywhere at any time,” said Deputy Chief Ray Robitaille of the Calgary Police Service in a prepared release. “These kinds of exercises allow us to test how we would work together in complex, mass-casualty incidents to identify any potential gaps and to strengthen our response."

Maber said the exercise helped enhance communications between the U of C and emergency crews, one of the top goals of the test.