Province giving Calgary's Green Line 'immediate consideration'

The province's response to the Green Line is speeding up as the megaproject's scope was approved by Calgary's councillors this week.

On Monday, council approved the 46-kilometre Green Line's north to south alignment. Although council had already approved plans for Stage 1, the full line, complete with 28 stations, hadn't yet been given the go ahead.

Nothing will happen on the Green Line, however, without a little help from the provincial government. So far, the city's promised $1.5 billion over 30 years, and the feds have matched that amount over 11 years. With a total budget of $4.65 billion for 20 kilometres of track, the city's still $1.65 billion short to get shovels going on the massive LRT project.

Earlier this week some councillors maintained that the city didn't have a fallback if cash didn't come through. Comments by Mayor Naheed Nenshi cemented the fact that the Green Line project as we know it won't pass go, and collect passengers, without a hand from the province.

Minister of Transportation Brian Mason was quick to comment on the city's successful close to a long-awaited planning phase that will see Calgary eventually build its largest piece of infrastructure.

"We are pleased that the City of Calgary has finalized its project ask," said Mason. "We are going to give the proposal our immediate consideration."

In May, Mason spoke to Metro about the Green Line. He hinted that the province wasn't fixed on any amount of cash for the Green Line, but had eyed the federal contribution and said the province wouldn't be willing to give more than that for the project.

He said an answer on funding would be about two months away.

"We’ve been in close contact with the City and the Mayor’s office on this project and continue to work with them," Mason told reporters on Tuesday.

Coun. Shane Keating, who has been one of the driving political forces behind the project, said the province is the Green Line's next hurdle. He was confident that the province would be getting documents to look over and would be ready with a response soon.