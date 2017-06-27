Canadians consider Banff one of the country's 'most appealing' destinations: Poll

An Alberta national park has been dubbed “most appealing” for Canadian travellers by a new Canada-wide Insights West poll.

According to an Insights West release, as the country marks its 150th birthday, Canadians look at three destinations in the West as the most attractive places to visit, but said three cities in the East and one right here in Alberta should expect to see more tourists in the coming six months.

Insights West said the online survey, which was representative of a national sample, showed 60 per cent of Canadians consider Banff and Lake Louise as very appealing destinations for travel.

In British Columbia, Vancouver (54 per cent) and Victoria (53 per cent) were also considered very appealing.

Insights West said there poll also found that three other cities will be visited by at least one-in-five Canadian tourists before the end of the year: Ottawa (26 per cent), Montreal (23 per cent) and Calgary (21 per cent).

“It's no surprise to see Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal leading the way when Canadians are asked where they will travel, especially this year,” says Mario Canseco, Vice President, Public Affairs, at Insights West. “Calgary has joined these three long-standing classic destinations in Ontario and Quebec as the most likely cities to welcome visitors.”