City of Calgary paves way for 2017 roadway improvements

Are you ready for the construction headaches this summer?

For the 2017 paving season, the city is replacing damaged asphalt and concrete in more than 100 locations to make rides smoother – but while construction is ongoing expect your regular commute to get bumpy.

This year, the city's investing $35 million from the Roads budget to mainting existing roadways.

Larger project areas include:

14 Street N.W. (from 21 Avenue N.W. to 64 Avenue N.W.)

11 Street N.E. (from 49 Avenue N.E. to 57 Avenue N.E.)

16 Avenue N.E. (from 5 Street N.E. to Deerfoot Trail limits)

32 Street N.E. (from 36 Street to Burroughs Manor N.E.)

Heritage Drive S.E. (from Glendeer Circle S.E. to 77 Avenue S.E.)

6 Avenue S.W. (from 10 Street S.W. to 16 Street S.W. including 14 Street S.W. ramps)

37 Street S.W. (from 33 Avenue S.W. to Richardson Way S.W.)

Spruce Drive S.W. (from Worcester Drive S.W. to 8 Avenue S.W.)

“Several of our paving projects this year will be welcome news to those who use these routes and have been asking for smoother roads for some time,” said Roads Manager of Construction Barry Poon in a prepared release. “For example, people have expressed a need for 11 Street S.E. to be paved and that is one of the locations we are doing.”

Communities like Rundle, Martindale, Rosscarrock, Woodbine and Willow Park will be getting some road rejuvination this year.

“All of this work will help keep our transportation network in good condition so it is efficient and safe for all road users including pedestrians, cyclists, transit users and motorists,” said Poon.

Work this year will be divided into 57 per cent contractor projects and 43 per cent City work.

“This contracted work helps our private industry roadbuilding partners as they are able to hire more staff and stimulate the economy right here in Calgary,” Poon added.

Paving will roll through until the end of October. The city said it will be scheduled during off-peak hours and at night when you aren't rushing to a nine-to-five work shift.

The key to getting it all done is citizen cooperation; the city's asking residents to be patient, slow down and pay attention to construction signage and detours.