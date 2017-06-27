Calgary Police Service welcomes provincial consultations on street checks

New data released earlier this week showing that Indigenous and black people are significantly more likely to be stopped and questioned by Edmonton police has Alberta’s Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley assuring citizens her ministry is finalizing a plan to launch community consultations on street checks – otherwise known as carding.



In May of 2016, Metro reported that information obtained by Rocky Mountain Civil Liberties Association (RMCLA) in a Freedom of Information request shows in 2015, 5,145 check up slips were completed in District 5—which has wide-ranging ethnic and economic diversity— compared to 1,837 in District 3



At the time, the Calgary Police Service maintained that carding wasn’t an issue in Calgary and that those numbers did include “directed patrols,” meaning they were legally obligated to check-up on someone out on bail or with conditions.

Following the release of the information in Edmonton, Alberta’s Justice Minister reiterated that her ministry is finalizing a plan to consult Albertans about the issue.

Calgary police Chief Roger Chaffin said since May of last year his service has been proactive in talking to communities and making sure their taking opportunities to look at the issue of bias.

“The real issue at play here is randomness. Do we have random checks of people? And making sure that randomness is completely stripped or gone out of our system is important to us,” he said.

Chaffin said they’re looking forward to working with the province to make sure they are meeting their standards when it comes to street checks.

Further, Chaffin said they sat down with the RMCLA since the FOIP last year and their insight and voice has been included in the process.

Supt. Cliff O’Brien said they also introduced a new system called “Info Post” in fall of 2017.

The system keeps track of street checks, officer observations and more.

O’Brien said they have also introduced a new intelligence evaluation unit made up of four employees and a supervisor. Their job is to scrutinize all the information in Info Post.