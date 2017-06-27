Calgary police investigating shooting in Sunalta

Calgary police are investigating a southwest shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 1900 block of 11 Avenue SW around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after reports that someone had been shot at that location.

Upon arrival, the man was found and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Few details were made available but police say early information they’ve received indicates three men were seen fleeing that location in a medium blue 2017 Jeep Cherokee.