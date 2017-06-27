Calgary police investigating shooting in Sunalta
One man was taken to hospital in life threatening condition
Calgary police are investigating a southwest shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to an apartment in the 1900 block of 11 Avenue SW around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after reports that someone had been shot at that location.
Upon arrival, the man was found and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.
Few details were made available but police say early information they’ve received indicates three men were seen fleeing that location in a medium blue 2017 Jeep Cherokee.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.
