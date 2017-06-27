News / Calgary

Calgary police release composite sketch in Ismail homicide case

CCTV footage of a suspect vehicle was also released in hopes of sparking new leads

Police have released this composite sketch in the homicide investigation of Hussam Ismali.

Calgary police have released a composite sketch of a man they think was connected to a home invasion and murder that happened in February.

At 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 23, police were called to 12 Avenue NE and Centre Street N after a man was found shot in a car. When police arrived the victim had died.

He was later identified as Hussam Ahmad Ismail, 31, of Calgary.

Police later learned that the victim’s home had been broken into, although they’re not sure if that happened before or after the shooting.

Aside from the composite sketch, police are also releasing CCTV footage of a dark vehicle seen speeding away.

This vehicle was seen speeding away from the shooting on Centre Street in February.

Anyone with information to share who has not already contacted police is asked to call the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

