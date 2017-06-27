Calgary police release composite sketch in Ismail homicide case

Calgary police have released a composite sketch of a man they think was connected to a home invasion and murder that happened in February.

At 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 23, police were called to 12 Avenue NE and Centre Street N after a man was found shot in a car. When police arrived the victim had died.

He was later identified as Hussam Ahmad Ismail, 31, of Calgary.

Police later learned that the victim’s home had been broken into, although they’re not sure if that happened before or after the shooting.

Aside from the composite sketch, police are also releasing CCTV footage of a dark vehicle seen speeding away.