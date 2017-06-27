Calgary Tower to become space transit hub

Some of Calgary’s most creative minds have partnered with Beakerhead to transform the Calgary Tower into the world’s first municipal space station.

Artist collective Humble Wonder is putting together the project for this year’s Beakerhead. They will transform the view from the tower’s observation deck to outer space. And of course they’ll re-do the inside with the futuristic fittings of 2047.

“In our mind, being that it’s a municipal space station, rather than a private institution, first and foremost it would be for everyone to use,” said designer Lee Cookson. “It wouldn’t be specifically for astronauts or highly-trained personnel. Instead, it would become part of our public transit system.”

That’s the key to the space station – it’s essentially a hub to reach other planets and explore the galaxy. Kind of like a major train station, but hopefully without the weird barf smell permeating the air.

Of course, if regular people are going to be travelling to space, we’re going to need something a bit safer (and cost-efficient) than rockets to transport people.

“Instead, we’re creating a virtual reality simulation of a space elevator,” Cookson explained. “It will take place in the actual elevator of the Calgary Tower, so when people go up to the observation deck, they’ll actually travel there via space elevator.”

The members of Humble Wonder comes predominantly from theatre backgrounds, but they wanted to craft an experience where audience members were active participants in the attraction. The group actually won the Beakerhead 2017 Big Bang residency, which set them up with the tools and funding to make the project happen. Beakerhead also helped them approach the Calgary Tower.

“At first we were nervous about approaching the tower – are they going to be game for this?” Cookson said. “But the more conversations we had with them, the more collaborative and onboard they’ve been with making this experience great.”