Former educator running for CBE trusteeship

A former teacher is putting her name on the ballot for as a candidate for Calgary Board of Education trusteeship.

Patricia Bolger is running in wards 6 and 7 against Students Count slate member Lisa Davis. She is a former Edmonton teacher and holds both a bachelor of education and master's of education.

Bolger and has lived in Calgary for nearly three decades and her three children are currently enrolled in public school here— one in each of elementary, junior high and senior high school.

During her campaign, Bolger said she’d be focusing on four things: curriculum, common sense, standards of excellence and assessment.

“You get two report cards a year and that’s really not sufficient,” she said. “Also, the scale is not particularly clear if it’s being assessed against the curriculum or the other kids—the current four point scale is very unclear to people.”

Bolger said she believes she’d make a great trustee because she brings a variety of perspectives to the table as both an educator, parent and volunteer.