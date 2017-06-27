Nenshi stands behind premise of Calgary fundraising luncheon

After calling criticism of a planned fundraising lunch "dumb," Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi is maintaining that although the event is off, he still stands behind the premise of the intimate affair.

Late Monday, the mayor's campaign team emailed out a statement calling off the controversial fundraiser. The statement claimed that the event organized by Calgary architecture firm Kasian, which reports claimed would offer its select list of attendees one-on-one access with the mayor for donations between $2,000 and $5,000, had been mischaracterized.

"The campaign very much appreciated the willingness of Kasian to support the Nenshi campaign and is disappointed about the treatment Kasian has received in its efforts to support the democratic process," read a statement. "The Nenshi campaign will continue to participate in fundraising and free public events in the run up to the election."

On Tuesday, Nenshi faced reporters again. He admitted that after seeing reports of the invitations he didn't like the wording, but maintained his support for the overall event.

"It made it look like that ($2,000) was the ticket price, and that's not the case," Nenshi said. "Sometimes there's a price to get in. I'm not holier than thou on this...these more intimate discussions shouldn't have a ticket price and people should feel free to come if they just want to chat."

Nenshi said his position on the event remains that there needs to be stronger campaign finance reform and he operates under a much more stringent set of rules than the current laws outline.

But Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch, said there was no mischaracterization of the event he believes was a blatant example of a politician promising access for cash. He noted that although the mayor has done the right thing and cancelled the event, the fact that invitations went out in the first place raises questions about his attitudes towards a "clearly undemocratic and unethical event."

"He's saying he meets with people for free all the time," Conacher said. "That's like saying I go to church on Sundays, so I'm allowed to commit a crime on Monday – the one does not excuse the other."

Lori Williams, professor and political scientist at Mount Royal University said the fact that the mayor is accessible, and that someone else organized the fundraiser, may bode well for Nenshi.



"It's a bit odd, given what happened federally and provincially on this. It's kind of funny he wasn't more cognizant," Williams said. "He should have known better."

She said it would actually be good for the mayor to campaign in larger crowd settings with cheaper fundraisers.

"I don't think in the long term this is going to hurt him in terms of fundraising," said Williams. "I don't think it's going to be the thing that makes or breaks the election."

