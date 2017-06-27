RedBall came with $33,000 price tag: Calgary

The City of Calgary originally tried to get the RedBall Project to the city in 2012, but it had to bounce across the pond to the London Olympics instead.

Sarah Iley, the city’s manager of arts and culture, said getting the art installation back this year – in the run-up to Canada’s sesquicentennial – was a bit of a scoop, since other cities were also competing for the ball.

“This ball is bouncing around downtown, and (Artist Kurt Perschke) has decided to use downtown Calgary as his canvas, and the last day will be Canada Day and this gorgeous red ball will wind up in Olympic Plaza,” she said.

The ball is not here for free. Iley said the fee to have RedBall in Calgary for the week was $33,000. The city paid the fee out of the $700,000 grant from the federal government for Canada Day celebrations.

“We have such a great tradition of public art in the city,” said Isley. “One of the things that attracted us to the project is the way Calgarians respnd to temporary art installations – think of Beakerhead.”

Perschke said he has enjoyed watching people stumble across his ball, perhaps without seeing anything in the media that it would be in town.

“That sense of delight is I think what a city should provide,” said Perschke.