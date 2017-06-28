All Alberta school boards have GSA guidelines

All 61 Alberta school boards have completed at least a draft policy when it comes to Bill 10, which allows students to have gay-straight Alliances in their schools, but there is still work to be done according to Alberta Education.

Last week Metro reported that a ThinkHQ/Metro News poll found two thirds (65 per cent) of Albertans supported gay-straight alliances, while 26 per cent disapproved.

Although all 61 school boards have completed draft policies, Alberta Education said they’re continuing to work with a number of school boards across the province to ensure their policies are appropriate.

Earlier this year, education minister David Eggen said the full weight of the law was behind Bill 10 and that the government would pursue legal action if boards failed to comply with the law.

Though Bill 10 passed in 2015, it made recent headlines when PC Party leader Jason Kenney said parents have a right to know what's going on with their kids in school. Critics suggested Kenney was trying to 'out' kids involved in GSAs.

Metro’s survey found that the majority (56 per cent) of Albertans said it should be up to students when it comes to telling their parents about joining a GSA.

Eggen said nowhere in the School Act does it say parents are to be notified when their child joins a school club, and although parents should play a key role in education. Sometimes a student doesn’t feel safe talking to their family about GSAs.