B.C. man charged with robbing sex-trade workers, impersonating police officer

CALGARY — A 33-year-old man from British Columbia has been charged in a police investigation into robberies conducted in Calgary hotel rooms involving a suspect allegedly impersonating an officer.

Police say a male contacted sex-trade workers through online classified ads and arranged to meet the women at hotels between March and June of this year.

On arrival, the suspect identified himself as a police officer, handcuffed the women and indicated he had a search warrant.

The victims were robbed of their possessions which included cash, laptops and cellphones.

The suspect was wearing a black vest with the word "police" emblazoned across the chest and, in at least one of the incidents, the man was wearing something resembling a police-issued belt that held a flashlight, baton and a firearm.

The investigation into the robberies in Calgary resulted in surveillance images that led police to conclude the same suspect had robbed sex workers in Leduc, Edmonton and other Canadian cities.

Asif Ali Choudhry of Sechelt, B.C., was arrested earlier this week and will be transported to Alberta in the coming days to face charges of robbery, forcible confinement and impersonating a police officer.