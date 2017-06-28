Calgary anime con celebrates a decade of maid service

Have you been served?

Otafest, Calgary’s biggest Japanese anime convention, is celebrating 10 years of hosting its own maid and butler café.

Maid café’s are already a niche activity in Japan, so Otafest has been one of the few ways Calgarians can even experience one.

Essentially, it’s a lot like cosplay with food and drinks. There’s a fair amount of anime that lift costume inspiration for Victorian-era maids, so in maid (and butler) cafes, the servers either dress up as character from an anime, or more broadly a Victorian maid.

What makes it distinctly Japanese is that the maids and butlers will occasionally pause to sing or perform a choreographed J-pop dance.

The Otafest volunteers have been practicing their routines since March. This year they’re doing a mixture of the waltz and salsa – unlike previous years, they’re going more classy then cute for the 10 year anniversary.

“We’ve been doing this for 10 years – these are high school friends,” said organizer Tracy Luu. “We’ve stuck together and it’s amazing. I’m so proud of my volunteers, and the time they put into this. I assume they’re having fun, because they’re coming back every year.”

Luu admits with the first café, they didn’t have a good grasp on what they were doing. With a staff of only five, it was very open concept, and a little too lax. Now the group sells tickets, and people can show up for their timeslot. There’s Japanese drinks and food (courtesy of a local Japanese bakery), and it’s a great chance to meet new people.

Like most of Otafest, it’s a very niche activity, but Luu said it’s done with a ton of passion and fun.

Otafest takes place June 30 to July 2. Visit www.otafest.com for more.

What’s new at Otafest 2017

When the convention began in 1999, most of Otafest’s attendee base was in high school. Now the age group is a little older, so for the first time, Otafest will be serving alcohol for Canada Day on the Marriott rooftop, and offering overnight anime viewings (so you can watch some anime at 3 a.m. if you’re still up).

Otafest Chair Jenny Chan said that they’re leaning hard into the Canada 150 theme, and they’ve filled this year’s guest list with Canadian talent.

Sailor Moon voice actors Tracey Moore, Ron Rubin and Jill Frappier will be in attendance, along with Gladzy, a local Calgarian cosplayer who’s blowing up in popularity.