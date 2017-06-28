Calgary man wanted on outstanding warrants for assault of teenager
It's believed he could be in Calgary or Red Deer
The Calgary police are asking for the help of Calgarians in locating a man wanted on outstanding warrants.
According to police, Christopher Easy, 46, of Calgary is being sought in relation to offences in 2015 against a teenager, who he knew through a family acquaintance.
Easy is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference with a child under the age of 16 as well as failing to appear in court. Easy is not believed to be a danger to the general public.
Police said they believe Easy is either in the Calgary or Red Deer area. He is described as Caucasian, 6’ tall, 172 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Easy’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
