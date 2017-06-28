Calgary police hopeful wants three strike rule abolished

Sharon Zerk believes she was made to be a Calgary police officer.

There is just one thing holding the 45-year-old mother of two back from accomplishing her goal: a province-wide three-strikes rule.

Zerk, who brought the issue forward at the Calgary Police Commission public meeting on Tuesday, has written the entrance exam three times since 2001 and failed by just a few points.

After an inputing error, she recently wrote the exam for a fourth time and passed with flying colours. She is asking Alberta police forces do away with their three-strikes rule so she can pursue her dream job.

“I’m not giving up. This is something I know I can do and I’m not going down easy. I know I was made for this job to my core. It’s something I believe strongly in and I’m going to fight for.”

Zerk said she believes the three-strikes rule isn’t fair, as there is no similar rule in any other province for their policing exams and not even the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have the rule.

“The bottom line is no one else has this three-strike rule. People grow and learn their entire lives, so to say that you either have it or you don’t is not accurate,” she said. “I’ve now passed the exam and I know I have what it takes to be a respected and hard-working member of the CPS.”

Chief Roger Chaffin said the rules are in place in order to keep uniformity across the province, but said he does have the ability to look these situations on a case-by-case basis.

“I wouldn’t guarantee I could change it, but we aren’t overly constrained by rigid bureaucracy,” he said.

Zerk, who is about to graduate from the criminology program at Columbia College, said she’s been asked many times over the last two decades why she won’t pursue a career with the RCMP.

“I’m not prepared to move. Calgary is home. I have two kids and I’m not bouncing them all over the place. With the Mounties there is no guarantee of where you’re going to be,” she said.