Calgary police seek senior missing for nearly a week

Calgary police are looking to the public for help in finding a missing Calgary senior.

Kelly Flock, 68, was last seen at a restaurant in the 2700 block of 34 Avenue SW on June 22.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since, and his family says this is out of character for him.

He is 5’ 8” and 165 pounds with a slim build, grey hair and blue eyes.

Flock may be on a dark coloured bicycle.

Police say he needs regular medication due to a medical condition, and his family is concerned for his safety.