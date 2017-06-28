Calgary police seek senior missing for nearly a week
Kelly Flock was last seen on June 22 and requires medication
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary police are looking to the public for help in finding a missing Calgary senior.
Kelly Flock, 68, was last seen at a restaurant in the 2700 block of 34 Avenue SW on June 22.
He hasn’t been seen or heard from since, and his family says this is out of character for him.
He is 5’ 8” and 165 pounds with a slim build, grey hair and blue eyes.
Flock may be on a dark coloured bicycle.
Police say he needs regular medication due to a medical condition, and his family is concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary