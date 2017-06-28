Calgary Stampede launches 2019 poster competition
Youth can win a $10,000 scholarship and have their poster featured
Calgary’s young artists are getting the opportunity to become part of Stampede history.
The Calgary Stampede and Stampede Foundation have announced a competition for artists aged 15 to 24 to submit their best works of art – with the chance to become a finalist and create their vision for the 2019 Calgary Stampede poster.
“The Stampede Poster is the oldest and most iconic work of art for the Stampede. It’s visible world-wide as the symbol for our organization for the year and throughout the rest of history,” said Dana Peers, first vice-chairman, in a release.
The competition will focus on youth achievement and development by fostering artistic skills. The top 30 contestants will be invited to a master class workshop with experienced artists, and the top eight will continue working with the artist mentors to create a their own vision for the 2019 poster.
The first place winner will be featured as an official 2019 poster and they’ll receive a $10,000 scholarship.
For more information, visit calgarystampede.com/postercompetition.
