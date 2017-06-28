Condo owners face $250 fines for opening garage door too soon

Majid Tadayon says he is facing a $250 fine because he didn’t allow his condo garage door to close and then reopen during the morning rush.



The board at his building, Canvas at Millrise, came up with a rule that drivers must wait for the garage door to close and then open for every vehicle. Anyone caught using their remote to open the door before it fully closes gets the fine, thanks to a CCTV camera.

Tadayon said this causes a huge backlog in the morning. Sometimes the door remains open, and drivers are afraid to leave for fear of getting a fine.

In an email to Metro, the board said it brought in the fine after damage totalling several thousands dollars was done to the garage doors, and after numerous warnings were posted around the building.

Tadayon would rather see a different solution to the problem, as would others Metro spoke with, but they aren’t sure how to sway the board, which holds closed-door meetings.

The board defended closed door meetings, saying the financial matters are often private, and that work would not get done if every owner needed to attend the meetings.

Change may be on the horizon. The provincial government will be launching consultations on how condo buildings govern themselves this year, according to Calgary-Shaw MLA Graham Sucha. And that could lead to the creation of a mediation tribunal to handle disputes between owners and boards.



That’s welcome news to Hank Van Iesen, who lives in the same building.

Van Iesen is facing a $1,200 bill for damage done when his daughter’s vehicle scraped a height barrier that prevents large trucks from entering the property.

He said hers was the third vehicle to strike the barrier, but only the first building managers could recognize. He’s only willing to pay a share of the repair costs, since he knows others played a role in damaging it.

“I wanted to meet with the board, and they wouldn’t discuss it,” he said. “They’re totally closed to the ownership but they’re elected by the ownership. They get one side of the story from the building manager.”

MLA Sucha said he’s been reaching out to condo owners in his constituency in anticipation of the consultations.

The province already has a Condominium Property Act, but he said it may be time for an update.