CPA to offer free parking on Canada Day
While parkades and on street parking will be free, surface lots will still have holiday rates
If you're headed downtown for Canada Day this Saturday, you could take the CTrain, or you might want to take advantage of the free parking being offered up by the Calgary Parking Authority.
On street parking will be free on Saturday, and the city's downtown parkades will be free as well.
Those parkades include:
• McDougall Parkade at 720 5th Avenue SW
• Centennial Parkade at 608 9th Avenue SW & 823 5th Street SW
• City Centre Parkade at 240 10th Avenue SW & 221 9th Avenue SW
• James Short Parkade at 112 5th Avenue SW & 115 4th Avenue SW
• Convention Centre Parkade at 727 1st Street SE
• City Hall Parkade at 322 9th Avenue SE
Be aware of a few exceptions. Heritage Park, Calgary Zoo and the Telus Spark lots will still require payment.
The Arts Commons Parkade located at 829 Macleod Trail SE is also not included in the offer.
Select CPA Surface Lots will still have holiday rates in effect.
