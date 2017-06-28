Drug, weapons charges follow tips from suspicious Calgary neighbours

CALGARY — Two people in Calgary are facing dozens of charges after tips from the public about alleged trafficking led to the seizure of a variety of drugs, guns, ammunition and cash.

The charges follow an investigation that started in late May after information surfaced about suspected trafficking out of a home in the southeast neighbourhood of Applewood.

Police say the residence and a vehicle were searched last Thursday when officers seized drugs that included marijuana, psilocybin, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine and oxycodone.

The weaponry included a tactical rifle, high-calibre ammunition and a stun stick.

The suspects were arrested during a traffic stop.