Historic tobacco warehouse becomes new Calgary escape room

Calgary’s newest escape room experience is the result of an exhaustive restoration of a 1907 tobacco warehouse.

A/Maze Escape, located downtown on 11 Ave SE, set up shop in an old Calgary Wine and Spirit Co. building.

Co-owner Sean Lynch moved into the space with the intention of making escape rooms there – but threw out most of his previous ideas once he saw a section of the original expose brick.

“It’s kind of a forgotten space,” he said. “We thought, we have to bring this back to what it was originally. There’s so many good elements and character in this place that’s been covered up by office spaces.”

So, with a very small crew, he took sledgehammers to the space, which over the years had housed multiple offices.

“The brick had been painted a light brown – I won’t mention what it looked like. You can probably picture it,” Lynch laughed. “We can’t sand-blast it down here because we’re downtown, so what we did was probably 80 hours of paint stripping, just putting on chemical paint strippers and me chiselling it away, to get back to it’s original, beautiful brick.”

Hilariously, previous owners had build layer upon layer on the floor. Once they peeled back the carpet, Lynch found a layer of tile, the more carpet, then a thin layer of cement, followed by even more carpet. It took about 18 hours to strip down one room.

Near the back of the space, there was significant flood damage, meaning they had to redo the flooring.

“It’s a lot of work for an escape room,” Lynch chuckled.

Once the building was restored, they built the escape room around it.

Inspired by Europe’s Cabaret Voltaire, the escape room starts in an alleyway, going through a bar and into the cabaret space, which is filled with items from the period, including a vintage piano.

“You get to interact with a lot of objects from the actual early 20th century,” Lynch explained.