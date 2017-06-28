Man arrested in relation to police impersonation robbery attempts

A B.C. man has been charged by the Calgary Police Service in relation to multiple robberies in Calgary and area over the last few months.

Between March 25 and June 5, it’s alleged that a man met three different women online with the intent to rob them.

In each situation, when the victim met with the man in person, he falsely identified himself as a police officer and told them they were under arrest for various offences.

The man would then produce a false search warrant in an attempt to gain their compliance. He’d also make an effort to restrain the women.

At the time of the crimes the offender wore a black vest that said “POLICE” in large letters underneath a dark jacket, and in the most recent offence, it’s believed he was wearing a utility belt that held a flashlight, baton and gun.

Investigators believe the same man committed similar offences in other cities across the country. He was arrested earlier this week in British Columbia.

Asif Ali Choudry, 33, of Sechelt, B.C. have been charged by way of warrants with two counts of robbery, three counts of forcible confinement and three counts of police impersonation.