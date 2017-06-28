City police push awareness of sex exploitation in Calgary

Calgary police want those involved in the sex trade to know there is a way out.

According to police, in the first half of 2017, the CPS Counter-Exploitation Team apprehended 11 sexually exploited youth and assisted 11 adults in exiting the sex trade through their Prostitution Exit Initiative.

In 2016, CPS said they apprehended 22 sexually exploited youth and five adults who used the resources of the Prostitution Exit Initiative.

Police said although they haven’t seen an increase year-over-year in human trafficking and exploitation, it remains a priority for their Counter-Exploitation team.

Staff Sgt. Jason Walker said illicit elements of the sex trade, including human trafficking and child sexual exploitation are year-round activities in our city. He said these activities are extremely under-reported.

“These activities are, by their very nature, intentionally suppressed and hidden,” he said. “Victims are often reluctant to self-identify or seek help, and in some cases research indicates that many cannot self-identify, as they are vulnerable and limited in their capacity to recognize that they are in fact being trafficked and sexually exploited, to begin with.”

During summer while Calgarians are enjoying the outdoors and public events, police said there is an increased opportunity for citizens to help with recognizing potential signs of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Police said victim characteristics can include:

• Often do not speak English

• Are kept isolated, watched, escorted or guarded

• May be coached by others when answering questions

• Afraid to seek help for fear of harm to themselves or their families

• May be unaware of what city they are in

• May try to protect their trafficker from detection and apprehension. They may develop loyalties and positive feelings towards their trafficker as a coping mechanism.

“The illicit elements of the sex trade are not victimless crimes, and in the course of enforcement activities, ignorance of an exploited victim’s age will not indemnify offenders from being charged with child sexual exploitation,” said Walker.

According to CPS, their Prostitution Exit Initiative provides immediate help for adults who wish to leave the sex trade.

Anyone in the sex trade who finds themselves giving money to someone else; trading sex for drugs, a place to stay or food; or feels like they have no options, is encouraged to call the Counter-Exploitation Hotline at 403-428-8585.