Rideshare services gain larger slice of Calgary taxi market

The city's transportation network is shifting gears in favour of services like Uber.



Transportation network companies (TNC) aren't yet closing the gap when it comes to ridership, but while cab trips and other traditional services go down in rider's choice, awareness and use of services like Uber is increasing leaps and bounds.

According to the annual livery satisfaction survey, usage of taxi services has gone down from 62 per cent to 55 per cent while TNC use has tripled from 6 per cent to 17 per cent.

And what's more is citizen satisfaction with taxis is at 88 per cent while TNCs are sitting at a 98 per cent satisfaction.



In May 2017, TNCs logged 158,355 trips and taxis sat at 525,070 trips.

"TNC trips are starting to trend up and taxi trips are starting to trend down," said Marcia Andreychuk, the Livery Transport Advisory Committee business analyst​. "Last year 55 per cent of Calgarians used taxi services. In the coming year it's anticipated that number may go down, and meanwhile the users of TNC services is expected to go up, in fact to double."

Leger surveyed to 583 people by random digit dialling both landline and cell users, and excluded any responses from people in the livery industry. That left 314 taxi and TNC users between May and June. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.1 per cent 19 times out of 20.

Kurt Enders with Checker Yellow Cabs said they're personally seeing an 11 per cent drop from last year and they're trying to figure out how much of that is due to the economy or what could be attributed to rideshares entering the market.

Andreychuk said it's tough to say if rideshare companies are taking a bite out of taxi revenues, or if the market share has actually increased. She pointed out that in the U.S. there have been studies to show a little bit of both.

"Not all of those trips are being taken from the taxi market," Andreychuk said. "Some of those trips are new trips, some of those trips are clearly are being taken from the taxi market, but some of those trips too may be taken from the Calgary Transit market as well."