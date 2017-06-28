Students help design new Ralph Klein Park playground

Growing up, Anne Charlton turned woodlots and ravines into playgrounds – making paths, hide-outs and mud-pies in the forest and next to quiet streams.



Charlton is now the Calgary Parks Director, and said that although the city has more than 1,000 traditional parks to play in, “everybody needs more than that.”

“We need to be creative,” she continued. “We need social play, we need interaction with nature and we need to get dirty.”

On Wednesday morning, she joined Mayor Naheed Nenshi and the TD Bank Group in announcing a new playground set to be constructed at Ralph Klein Park that will meet all of those needs.

The new playground was designed with help from Grade 3, 4 and 5 students from Fish Creek School, McKenzie Towne School, Haysboro School and Penbrooke Meadows School.



Dominic Mills joined his Grade 4 class from Fish Creek School for Wednesday’s announcement, and said he wanted to zip-line over leaves and climb platforms.

“It was really cool because of all the creativity and we got to design something ourselves,” he said.

Students shared their ideas for a dream playground with designers, and the result is a watershed-themed park complete with zip-lines, a climbing wall and hiding spots. The playground is expected to be completed in the fall.

“It’s really important that we have broadened the spectrum of what we’re offering in playgrounds,” said Charlton. “This is the first step in that direction. We want places to explore.”

The playground was made possible by a $500,000 sponsorship from TD through the TD Common Ground Project – and, according to Nenshi, the timing is perfect.

He said that only 9 per cent of Canadian children are getting the recommended 80 to 60 minutes of activity, and it’s “getting worse.”