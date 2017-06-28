Man upgraded to serious but stable condition following Tuesday night shooting in Sunalta
Calgary police believe three men fled the scene in a blue 2017 Jeep Cherokee
A man is recovering in hospital after being shot in Sunalta Tuesday night.
The Calgary Police Service was called around 6:35 Tuesday night after reports that a man was shot while inside an apartment in the 1900 block of 11 Avenue SW.
Upon arrival, police and EMS found a man in his 30s in life-threatening condition. He was transported to the hospital and later upgraded to serious but stable condition.
Police said a number of witnesses were transported to police headquarters for questioning. One man went to the CPS Victoria Park station and identified himself as a witness as well.
At this time, investigators believe three men fled the scene of the shooting in a blue 2017 Jeep Cherokee. Police later recovered the Jeep in the city’s downtown and are currently seeking a warrant for further examination of the vehicle.
It’s not believed that this was a random incident, although police said a motive is still unknown.
According to the CPS there isn’t currently anyone in custody in relation to this investigation.
Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call the non-emergency number 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
