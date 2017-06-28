Man upgraded to serious but stable condition following Tuesday night shooting in Sunalta

A man is recovering in hospital after being shot in Sunalta Tuesday night.

The Calgary Police Service was called around 6:35 Tuesday night after reports that a man was shot while inside an apartment in the 1900 block of 11 Avenue SW.

Upon arrival, police and EMS found a man in his 30s in life-threatening condition. He was transported to the hospital and later upgraded to serious but stable condition.

Police said a number of witnesses were transported to police headquarters for questioning. One man went to the CPS Victoria Park station and identified himself as a witness as well.

At this time, investigators believe three men fled the scene of the shooting in a blue 2017 Jeep Cherokee. Police later recovered the Jeep in the city’s downtown and are currently seeking a warrant for further examination of the vehicle.

It’s not believed that this was a random incident, although police said a motive is still unknown.

According to the CPS there isn’t currently anyone in custody in relation to this investigation.