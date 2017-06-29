Americans get a juicy taste of Canada Day, courtesy Calgary chef

Canadian chef Brandon Thordarson is off the U.S. to show those Americans how a good meal is done.



Thordarson, executive chef at Moxie’s, is the only Canadian chef in a group of 10 selected to showcase their dinners at the James Beard House in New York.

The actual event is July 12, but in celebration of Canada’s 150, Thordarson is preparing a menu that is distinctly Canadian – from the inspiration to the actual ingredients.

He said it’s an honour to represent the country, especially at the Beard House, which is a prestigious non-profit culinary arts organization. The goal of the organization is to honour other chefs in making food culture more diverse and sustainable. The organization also administers educational initiatives, chef advocacy and scholarships.

Thordarson’s menu items includes Albacore tuna, Canadian cheese croquettes, Rocky Mountain dry-aged strip loin (with Alberta beef) and maple-bacon ice cream.

One of his standouts, though, is the Coast-to-Coast Soup.

“I grew up near a bunch of asparagus farms in Ontario, so I’m doing a chilled asparagus soup,” he explained. “Then I have a chilled lobster bisque inside of it, as well as some Dungeness crabs. So I have east and west coast in there.”

Thordarson currently lives in Canada, but has worked across the country.

Canadians connection to food may not be as well known as other countries, but there’s a strong love for a great, down-to-earth dishes in the country, said Thordarson.

“I think we’re simple foodies,” Thordarson said. “We’re out there looking for a good, tasty bite. It doesn’t have to be hoity-toity or too fancy as long as it’s delicious. For example, a poutine is just gravy, cheese curds and potatoes.