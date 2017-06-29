Council sexist behaviour not an 'isolated perception': Calgary Integrity Commissioner

Allegations of misconduct in the case of a mid-meeting stabbing motion have been dismissed by Calgary's Integrity Commissioner.

In May, Coun. Brian Pincott went to the Integrity Commissioner with a formal complaint about Coun. Ward Sutherland's knife-stabbing act in the middle of a council meeting which appeared to be directed toward Coun. Druh Farrell.

Farrell changed seats to put space between her and Sutherland and made some comments to the media about his actions saying no matter the intention, they were inappropriate.

At the time, Sutherland apologized, but to council and not Farrell directly. He said allegations against him, implying a pattern of behaviour toward women on council, were purely political.

On June 22, Allen Sulatycky, the council-appointed Integrity Commissioner, issued a letter with his ruling on the matter to all councillors.

"I did not find the video conclusive," read Sulatycky's letter. "(Couns. Andre Chabot and Sutherland) say that shortly before Councillor Sutherland feigned the stabbing and death he saw a post on a social media site which was unfavourable to Chabot."

The commissioner said looking at the video alone one could come to the conclusion that Sutherland's actions were directed at Farrell. Though Sulatycky pointed out it appeared both the conversation and the motion were to the left of Farrell.

After speaking to Chabot and Sutherland, the latter explaning he was leaning back to share a joke with Chabot, Sutherland's actions were deemed not in violation of the Code of Ethical Conduct for Council, Sulatycky wrote.



On Thursday, Sutherland's office sent out an email saying he was pleased to be cleared of "any and all wrong-doing" by the city's hired integrity commissioner.

“There are important decisions that need to be made and Calgary is counting on all Councillors to stay focused on the issues that matter most to ensuring we live in a strong and thriving community,” said Sutherland in a prepared release.

“My colleagues and I made a decision to hire the Integrity Commissioner to address code of conduct claims and ensure the process is non-political. I was disappointed that certain colleagues chose to make a media story out of these untrue claims before receiving a ruling from the Integrity Commissioner. I knew the findings would absolve me.”

Sutherland said he gave a testimony weighted the same as a statement under-oath about the footage of the incident.

“Respect is something that has been deeply instilled in me. When false allegations are made public before due-process it hurts more than just the person accused," Sutherland's statement read.

The Ward 1 councillor said he's glad to get back to business and hopes his colleagues can put politics aside in the future, follow protocol and focus on what they're supposed to be deliberating on.

Sulatycky was told in the initial complaint that there's a pattern of council behaviour towards women, and in particular toward Farrell. He said investigating that aspect is beyond his professional scope, "but from my interviews on the file it is not an isolated perception. That is regrettable."

"Whether belief that such 'pattern' exists is well-founded or not, its existence undoubtedly colors some perceptions of Councillor Sutherland's actions."

Sulatycky did note, however, that he's received four more complaints about conduct since Pincott's original complaint.



"That's truly disappointing and is something that has to be reined back by everybody," said Coun. Pincott.



"We do have a pattern of misogyny and sexist behaviour by some council members that just has to stop...It's up to council members to call it out publicly when we see it and when we hear it."