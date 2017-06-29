Calgary-made film a hit with horror fests

After a critically praised screening at the legendary Overlook Film Festival in Oregon, Calgary filmmakers Umbrella Collective are bringing their indie horror film Still/Born back to the city for a special screening.

The movie actually took home Scariest Film at the Overlook Film Fest, which takes place at the same hotel The Shining was filmed in.

That led to Still/Born being included in Indiewire’s top 10 scariest films of the summer – along side Hollywood blockbusters like It and Alien: Covenant.

“It’s just an honour to be included – to be thought of as the same calibre as a movie like Alien,” said producer Chris Ball.

Still/Born, filmed in Calgary and featuring Canadian actor Michael Ironside, is about a new mom who was going to have twins, but lost one in childbirth. She suspects a supernatural entity took her first baby – and is now coming for the other one.

“It taps into our paternal instincts,” said Ball. “When we see a child that’s in danger, especially with kids and losing a child, it almost makes you more protective over the remaining child. It taps into those paternal fears – it’s something we all have as humans.”