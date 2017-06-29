Calgary police seek man wanted on warrants
Callahan goes by several aliases, according to the Calgary police.
Calgary police are on the hunt for a man who’s wanted on warrants connected to break and enters.
Caitlin Cory Callahan, 33, of Calgary is wanted for four counts of breach of recognizance. Police believe he’s in Calgary and has been known to use the following aliases:
- Chad Lafarge / Laforge
- Michael Parkin
- Aaron Patton
- Justin Patton
- Nathan Tutt
Callahan is white, 6’ and approximately 210 lbs with brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left cheek.
He has multiple tattoos, including a man with two guns on his left forearm, a shotgun on his right upper arm and a tattoo on his neck.
Anyone with information is asked to Calgary police at 403-266-1234.
