Calgary police seek man wanted on warrants

Calgary police are on the hunt for a man who’s wanted on warrants connected to break and enters.

Caitlin Cory Callahan, 33, of Calgary is wanted for four counts of breach of recognizance. Police believe he’s in Calgary and has been known to use the following aliases:

Chad Lafarge / Laforge

Michael Parkin

Aaron Patton

Justin Patton

Nathan Tutt

Callahan is white, 6’ and approximately 210 lbs with brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left cheek.

He has multiple tattoos, including a man with two guns on his left forearm, a shotgun on his right upper arm and a tattoo on his neck.