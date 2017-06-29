Charges laid in 1997 Calgary sex assault case

DNA evidence has led to charges in a 20-year-old unsolved Calgary sex assault case.

In August 1997 around 5:30 a.m., a woman was walking along 8 Street SW when a man approached her between 10 and 11 Avenues. According to police, he dragged the woman into an alley where he sexually assaulted her.

After the assault, police said the man made the victim walk a few blocks through the alleys with him before he fled.

Police got their break when, in November 2016, a man who was taken into custody on another matter contacted the Innisfail RCMP to turn himself in for a sex assault from sometime in the late 1990s.

The Calgary Police Service Sex Crimes Unit followed up the new information and reviewed a number of unsolved cases and a DNA match led them to lay charges in this assault.