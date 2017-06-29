City councillor raises safety concerns over new CPS arrest processing facility

The Calgary Police Service is in the planning stages of a new arrest processing facility in Spyhill—leaving Ward 2’s city councillor with a few concerns.

According to the CPS, the new Spyhill facility would replace the current Arrest Processing Facility, located in downtown Calgary. They said the facility is nearly 60 years old and has reached the end of its lifecycle.

“After extensive research and exploration of alternatives, building a new facility was determined to be the most cost-effective, practical solution,” said the CPS in a written statement.

Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca said he’s got a few concerns about the new facility and safety in the community.

“When someone is released I’d like to know where they go? Do they get a ride somewhere or are they just left to wander?” he said.

Magliocca said there are a lot of safety concerns for residents and he would like to get some answers directly from police, so he’s arranged a meeting with CPS’ deputy chief on July 5.

He said he’d like to address these concerns before approving the facility in council.

The CPS said the project is currently in camera with city council and will remain so until a land lease is signed with the province.

“As a result, we are unable to provide additional details about the facility at this time,” said the statement. “Once we are able to speak publically about the project, we will work with our neighbours and liaise with nearby communities to address any concerns.”